|
|
David Francis Nadeau, 63, of Melbourne, FL passed away on January 31st, 2020.
David is survived by his wife/best friend Paula Hotaling, six children; Michael Nadeau, Kathleen Francisco, Ginger Harkins, Tracey Harris, Kelly Volansky, Kristen Corley; fifteen grandchildren and two brothers Michael Nadeau and Homas Nadeau. David was born in New Jersey but was a lifelong resident of Melbourne, Fl. He was a great family man and loving father. He married Paula in
2003 and the two of them were inseparable.David was an avid collector of Hot Wheels. He also loved classic cars,trains and the Green Bay Packers. He never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his huge heart, the love for his family and the love he had for his wife. Loved beyond measure, missed dearly. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for David at Wickham Park,Melbourne, Fl. on February 15th, 2020 from 12-4. All are welcome to attend.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020