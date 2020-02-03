Services
Atlantic Mortuary
117 Barton Ave
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 633-3002
Resources
More Obituaries for David Nadeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Francis Nadeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Francis Nadeau Obituary
David Francis Nadeau, 63, of Melbourne, FL passed away on January 31st, 2020.

David is survived by his wife/best friend Paula Hotaling, six children; Michael Nadeau, Kathleen Francisco, Ginger Harkins, Tracey Harris, Kelly Volansky, Kristen Corley; fifteen grandchildren and two brothers Michael Nadeau and Homas Nadeau. David was born in New Jersey but was a lifelong resident of Melbourne, Fl. He was a great family man and loving father. He married Paula in

2003 and the two of them were inseparable.David was an avid collector of Hot Wheels. He also loved classic cars,trains and the Green Bay Packers. He never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his huge heart, the love for his family and the love he had for his wife. Loved beyond measure, missed dearly. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for David at Wickham Park,Melbourne, Fl. on February 15th, 2020 from 12-4. All are welcome to attend.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -