David Hammer



Titusville - David Allen Hammer 82, of Titusville passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Withnell and Anna Hammer. Dave retired after 35 years with McDonnell Douglas as a Financial Analyst. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Titusville. Dave enjoyed being outside in his yard and spending time with his loving family.



Dave was survived by his son David Hammer, grandchildren Lynzee Wilcox and Leah Chambers, and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Irene and daughter Christine.



The funeral service will be 2 pm Friday at North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dave to Hospice of St Francis 1250 Grumman PL Titusville, FL 32780.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store