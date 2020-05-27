David Hammer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Hammer

Titusville - David Allen Hammer 82, of Titusville passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in St. Louis, MO to the late Withnell and Anna Hammer. Dave retired after 35 years with McDonnell Douglas as a Financial Analyst. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Titusville. Dave enjoyed being outside in his yard and spending time with his loving family.

Dave was survived by his son David Hammer, grandchildren Lynzee Wilcox and Leah Chambers, and six great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Irene and daughter Christine.

The funeral service will be 2 pm Friday at North Brevard Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dave to Hospice of St Francis 1250 Grumman PL Titusville, FL 32780.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
3216363720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved