|
|
David J. Page
David J. Page entered into Eternal Life, suddenly, at home on October 15, 2019. He was born on September 16, 1974 in Bayonne, NJ to David H. Page and the late Lorraine Parks Page RN.
He is survived by his father, David of Bayonne, NJ; his beloved sister, Heidi and her fiance, Dan O'Connor of Scotch Plains, NJ; his adored Aunt Lois and Uncle Suey of Bayonne, NJ; his favorite cousin, Rick Simon and wife, Pat of Toms River, NJ and his faithful cat, Joey. David was predeceased by his loving grandparents, Louise & Stanley J. Parks.
David was a graduate of St. Peter's Prep in Hudson County, NJ where he received a scholarship to Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA. He majored in liberal arts and business. During his school years he was an "extra" in various TV series filmed in Bayonne, NJ.
He remained in NJ as a financial advisor for various financial companies including Met Life, AIG Marketing, Templeton, etc. His twenty-four years experience included blended life insurance policies, life and disability, LTC with Final Expense and Estate Planning, Annuities and Mutual Funds which led to his awards for most LTC packaged with Medical Supplements. His last financial employment in NJ was with Colonial Life before he moved to Melbourne, FL after his mother's death in 2016. He began working for Banker's Life and in August became an Independaent Representative for AmeriLife of Brevard County before he was taken ill.
Before David's professional career he wrote many short stories and comedic monologues. Recently, he was on the last chapter of a novel he was writing.
His remains were returned to O'Brien's Funeral Home in Bayonne, NJ from Joseph A. Scarano Funeral Memorial Chapel in FL. David was entombed with his mother at Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. A yearly Memorial Mass will be held for David and his mother, Lorraine, beginning on February 26, 2020 at St. Vincent's de Paul RC Church, Bayonne, NJ.
Donations in David's memory may be made to Pet Posse, Melbourne, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019