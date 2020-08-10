David J. Smith



Melbourne - MSgt. David J. Smith, 72, of Melbourne, FL, passed away at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Staten Island, NY on November 23, 1947 to Harold J. and Florence (Wilkie) Smith of Tottenville, NY. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force with over 20 years of active service. David is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Krista (Greg) Dusey of Orlando, FL, his three grandchildren, Madison, Logan and Cameron; his sister, Judith (Jerry) Pfeffer of Bedford, MA; and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Carolyn Granakos passed away in 2017. MSgt. Smith will be laid to rest in Chicopee, MA, with full military honors at a later date. A local celebration will be held at Beach Funeral Home in Melbourne on August 12th from 6-7 pm.









