David J. Smith
Melbourne - MSgt. David J. Smith, 72, of Melbourne, FL, passed away at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He was born in Staten Island, NY on November 23, 1947 to Harold J. and Florence (Wilkie) Smith of Tottenville, NY. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force with over 20 years of active service. David is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Krista (Greg) Dusey of Orlando, FL, his three grandchildren, Madison, Logan and Cameron; his sister, Judith (Jerry) Pfeffer of Bedford, MA; and many nieces and nephews. His sister, Carolyn Granakos passed away in 2017. MSgt. Smith will be laid to rest in Chicopee, MA, with full military honors at a later date. A local celebration will be held at Beach Funeral Home in Melbourne on August 12th from 6-7 pm.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Beach Funeral Home - West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
