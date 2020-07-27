David Jack Morgan



Melbourne - David Jack Morgan of Melbourne, FL, passed away on July 19, 2020 at the age of 90 years old.



David grew up in Greensburg, Indiana and Washington, DC. After graduating High School, David served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and upon discharge, enrolled at Purdue University. Upon graduating, earning a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering, Dave was hired by Collins Radio (now known as Rockwell-Collins/Collins Aerospace) as an Electrical Engineer in Cedar Rapids, IA where he worked until 1982 when he and his family transferred to Melbourne area. In his free time, David enjoyed building computers for himself and his children (always said one could never have too many), fishing at the Jupiter Inlet and tinkering with the many radio parts he refused to let his wife throw away.



Good night, sweet prince. Your family loves you more than words can ever express.



David is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara, daughter Julie Morgan of Gainesville, GA and son, Daniel Morgan of Malabar, FL.



Services will be held at Suntree Methodist Church in mid-August.









