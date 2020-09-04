1/
David James Rigby
David James Rigby

David died September 2, 2020. Son of Edward and Mary Cordaro. Born in Rochester, NY. Moved to Rockledge, FL in 2019, where he enjoyed working as a cruise line check-in agent.

He is adored and survived by his wife Marti, daughters Elaine Rigby and Nicole Bittle, son-in-law Keith Bittle, his precious grandchildren Alex and Abby Bittle, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Joyce Rigby and Uncle Jack Colern.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Florida.




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
