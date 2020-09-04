David James Rigby
David died September 2, 2020. Son of Edward and Mary Cordaro. Born in Rochester, NY. Moved to Rockledge, FL in 2019, where he enjoyed working as a cruise line check-in agent.
He is adored and survived by his wife Marti, daughters Elaine Rigby and Nicole Bittle, son-in-law Keith Bittle, his precious grandchildren Alex and Abby Bittle, brother and sister-in-law Ron and Joyce Rigby and Uncle Jack Colern.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hospice of St. Francis in Titusville, Florida.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.