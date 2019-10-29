|
David L. Salisbury, Jr.
Cocoa - David L. Salisbury Jr.., 89, lovingly known as " Chief " or " Lundy ", has ascended to be with the Lord and his Wife, " Saphire " on Friday October 25, 2019. Born July 13, 1930 to D.L. & Violet Salisbury in Dunbar, West Virginia, where he met and married the Love of his life Sue Salisbury. It was Love at first sight, on a blind date, they were married 5 months later when he was discharged from the Navy. They were married 65 years. Chief always wanted to be in Fire Service since a child. He aspired to his first Fire Chief position, age of 25, in Welch, West Virginia, remaining there four years until he was hired as Cocoa, Florida's first paid Fire Chief, age of 29, in April 1959 until his retirement in 1989. He built the Department from 1 station to 3 stations as it is today. Chief was instrumental in getting the areas first state of the art snorkle truck, which is still in service today. Chief's passion was his Big Cats, he raised and trained black leopard, spotted leopard, mountain lions and a Tiger. Chief loved the Circus and built miniature Circus's from hand in his retirement and would give talks about the Circus. Chief loved baseball and was a walking encyclopedia on baseball statistics and history, he loved the New York Yankees. Chief was a loving Husband & Father and will be truly missed. Chief is predeceased by his Loving Wife Sue C. Salisbury. Chief is survived by Son David L. Salisbury 3rd, Daughter in law Sherri Salisbury, nieces, grandchildren and great-grands. Per his request, there will be no service or Funeral.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019