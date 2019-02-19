Services
Rockledge - David Ornan Garcia Resident of Rockledge passed away unexpectedly on February 15, 2019 at the age of 60 years. He is survived by his mother Isabel Garcia, his sister Icel Garcia of Washington State, his brother Carlos M. Garcia (Susan) from Rockledge, his nephews Carlos A. Garcia, Michael A. Garcia, Thomas M. Ashton, and niece Elena Love. He attended Brevard Community College, University Of Chicago, Illinois with M.A. Art History and A.S. Culinary/Baking and Patisserie Program in the Orlando Culinary Academy. The last three years he was working at Tele Tech in Rockledge. He was a member of Rockledge United Methodist Church. Per his wishes, David will be cremated and his ashes taken to his beloved Cuba. Donations may be made in David's name to; Rockledge United Methodist Church 1935 Fiske Blvd. Rockledge, FL 32955
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
