Dr. David R. Autry
Dr. David R. Autry

Melbourne Beach - Dr. David R. Autry, age 76, of Melbourne Beach, Florida passed away at his home with family near on September 14, 2020. Born in Muncie, Indiana, David came to Brevard County in 2003 fulfilling his profession of Radiologist. He studied at Ball State University and Indiana State University School of Medicine. He worked with Naples Radiology (1975-1990), Citrus Radiology (1990-2003) and Vero Radiology (2008-2014).

He is a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of RSNA, American College of Radiology and Diplomat Board of Diagnostic Radiology.

David met and married his "little bride" in 1969 while in medical school. Sue was his life coach, nurse and constant advocate through six years of illness. They were married 51 years and had three amazing children: Laura, teaches English online to children in China, mother to Tyler 14 years; Melanie, married to Erik Ekholm with three children, Logan, Skout and Victoria; and John, married to Sharon with two children, Eliana and Isaiah.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm with a Funeral Service to follow at 5:00pm at the Life Event Center at Florida memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL.

Interment will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's name to Nana's House (nanaschildrenshome.com) OR Love, Inc. of Brevard (loveincbrevard.com).




Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
