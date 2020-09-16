David Ray Dunscombe



The world lost a shining star when David Dunscombe, aged 79, passed on September 5th, at home and surrounded by family. He was much loved and will be remembered for his love of family and friends, generosity, intelligence, irreverence, humor and talent.



Born to Ruby and William Dunscombe and the youngest of 7 children, David was raised in Fort Dodge, IA. He attended the University of Iowa, opened his first business, Dave's Music, was an Army reservist and working musician. Skilled in many areas, he transformed a 60's school bus into an RV for his family and traveled around the country. He later worked at the Kennedy Space Center, opened a painting business and became the house drummer at Heidi's Jazz Club. David and wife Susan loved to travel often, including New Orleans and the family cabin in Minnesota. He was well known in the jazz community as a keen drummer who always allowed others to shine and moved in and out of the spotlight effortlessly.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan; children, Danielle, Samantha, and David; grandchildren, Ben and Morgan. He is also survived by his siblings, Dolly and Larry, and many nieces and nephews who adored him. A celebration of life will be held in January. Donations may be made in David's name to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Jazz Foundation of America Musicians' Emergency Fund.









