Services
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Cape Canaveral National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Davis Smullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davis P. Smullen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Davis P. Smullen Obituary
Davis P. Smullen

Cocoa Beach - Dave Smullen, 89, formerly of Broadalbin, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home in Cocoa Beach. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Ann, and their children Debbie, Sandy, Pat, Jody and their spouses.

He received accolades for his unselfish service as an Army Korean War Veteran. He changed the lives of others with his keen sense of awareness looking to display his extreme generosity. Using his car racing skill and intense patience he taught his spouse, children, and grandchildren to drive. He enjoyed driving his scooter alone and shared his joy with passengers. Unique employment included beginnings of a bicycle assembler, milk tester, and raising collie dogs, he became more focused as he developed his engineering skills to build bridges, and hydroelectric dams in various states (IN, NY, OH, VA, & WV) roads as the project manager.

Services will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Tuesday (3/26) at 10:30 am with a full honor guard. You may sign Mr. Smullen's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.