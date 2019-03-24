|
|
Davis P. Smullen
Cocoa Beach - Dave Smullen, 89, formerly of Broadalbin, NY passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at home in Cocoa Beach. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Ann, and their children Debbie, Sandy, Pat, Jody and their spouses.
He received accolades for his unselfish service as an Army Korean War Veteran. He changed the lives of others with his keen sense of awareness looking to display his extreme generosity. Using his car racing skill and intense patience he taught his spouse, children, and grandchildren to drive. He enjoyed driving his scooter alone and shared his joy with passengers. Unique employment included beginnings of a bicycle assembler, milk tester, and raising collie dogs, he became more focused as he developed his engineering skills to build bridges, and hydroelectric dams in various states (IN, NY, OH, VA, & WV) roads as the project manager.
Services will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on Tuesday (3/26) at 10:30 am with a full honor guard. You may sign Mr. Smullen's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019