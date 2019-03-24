|
|
Deborah Wright Trachtman
Merritt Island - A loving wife. A nurturing mother. An amazing Nana. A friend to all who knew her.
Deborah Wright Trachtman succumbed to an unexpected illness and left us much too soon, on March 4, 2019. A native Floridian, Deb was raised on the South tip of Merritt Island, FL near historic Mathers Bridge, a perfect setting for her deep love of nature. A gifted artist, after high school she was one of a few accepted into the prestigious Ringling College of Art. While pursuing her love of fine arts, Deb worked first as a design draftsman and then as a technical illustrator at the Kennedy Space Center, where she and husband Jerry met. They knew immediately they were meant for each other and were married in 1972. When Jerry made Deb aware of his crazy desire to change careers from engineering to law, Deb not only supported the decision, which required a family move to Gainesville, FL but she worked to support the family throughout the law school years and until Jerry could build his law practice after they returned to Brevard County. Deb had her own crazy desire to open an advertising agency, and Advantage Advertising, Inc. was born, became a success and thrived until Deb retired from the business world. Deb's paintings, pastels, drawings and sculpture reflect her love of nature and all living creatures, and always brought her much joy.
When Deb and Jerry purchased land on Deb's beloved South Merritt Island in 1986, she designed the home where she and Jerry raised their family. Deb particularly enjoyed the time she spent in her art studio, which to this day reflects her love of family and all the cats and dogs she rescued and cared for. When Deb began collecting seabeans on local beaches, her artist's eye led to her making them into unique, one of a kind necklaces and other jewelry pieces. After being displayed one year at the annual Cocoa Beach Seabean Festival, people from all over the world requested them. Deb treated her friends like family, and enjoyed gifting many of her artistic creations to her friends. Deb enjoyed cooking and baking for her family as much as she loved art and nature. Holidays were memorable gathering events for family and friends at the Trachtman home, enjoyed not only for Deb's food but for her always upbeat presence. And no one can match her blintzes.
Deb is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jerry H. Trachtman; daughters Amy R. Trachtman (Kimberly Guinta) and Melissa Trachtman Galligan (Robert); son Edward L. Perry IV; grandchildren Cole Galligan and Gayle Perry; and her beloved dog and companion, Maggie. She was preceded in death by her parents John R. and Helen K. Wright, and her brother John R. Wright, Jr.
Deb will be greatly missed by her family and by each and every person whose life she touched. The family requests that donations in Deb's memory be made to any animal rescue charity.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 24, 2019