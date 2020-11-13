Debra LonerganMelbourne, FL - Debra Lonergan, 57, of Melbourne, passed away on November 3, 2020 in Palm Bay, FL. She was born in Denver, CO.Debbie "Tater" worked in the hospitality business for 38 years and retired from Amici's Restaurant in Suntree.She is survived by her sons, Sean, Tommy (Rachel) and Patrick (Carley) Lonergan; mother, Lily Tafoya; sisters, Diana (Rich) Denise and Monica (Jerry); 10 grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Following the Mass there will be a Celebration of Life at Paradise Beach, 113 Paradise Blvd., Indialantic, 32903.