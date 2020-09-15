Dr. Demetrios Stathis
Cocoa Beach - Dr. Demetrios Kostas Stathis, also known as Jim, of Cocoa Beach passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020.
Demetrios was a highly respected physician in the Brevard County area. He served as an anesthesiologist for over 36 years, 31 years being at Cape Canaveral Hospital. Dr. Stathis was a shining bright light and was loved by all who knew him. He was a one of a kind type of guy, known for his big smile, positive attitude, crazy hats, and rock-n-roll music. Hands down, his sons Constantine and Alexander were Demetrios' greatest and most rewarding accomplishment. He truly loved and valued his family and friends.
Please visit https://www.beckman-williamson.com/obituary/Demetrios-Stathis
for the complete obituary.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5965 Wickham Road, Melbourne FL 32940
Visitation is on Thursday (9/17) from 5-7 PM at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach. Funeral service is on Friday (9/18) at 11 AM at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Melbourne.