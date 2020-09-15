1/1
Dr. Demetrios Stathis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Demetrios's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Demetrios Stathis

Cocoa Beach - Dr. Demetrios Kostas Stathis, also known as Jim, of Cocoa Beach passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020.

Demetrios was a highly respected physician in the Brevard County area. He served as an anesthesiologist for over 36 years, 31 years being at Cape Canaveral Hospital. Dr. Stathis was a shining bright light and was loved by all who knew him. He was a one of a kind type of guy, known for his big smile, positive attitude, crazy hats, and rock-n-roll music. Hands down, his sons Constantine and Alexander were Demetrios' greatest and most rewarding accomplishment. He truly loved and valued his family and friends.

Please visit https://www.beckman-williamson.com/obituary/Demetrios-Stathis for the complete obituary.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 5965 Wickham Road, Melbourne FL 32940

Visitation is on Thursday (9/17) from 5-7 PM at Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home in Cocoa Beach. Funeral service is on Friday (9/18) at 11 AM at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Melbourne.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
101 North Brevard Avenue
Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
(321) 784-0116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beckman Williamson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved