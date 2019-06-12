Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Unitarian Universalist Friendship Fellowship at Pineda
Rockledge, FL
Melbourne - Dennis Lee Tebbe, 76, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at Vitas Hospice Healthcare after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Patricia, his son, Paul of Melbourne and daughter Leanne Proffitt (Michael) of Alpharetta, Ga., six grandchildren and brother Terry of St. Louis.

A Celebration of Life is planned for June 17 at 11am at the Unitarian Friendship Fellowship 3115 Friendship Pl, Rockledge Fl. You may sign Dennis' guestbook and see an extended obituary at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 12 to June 16, 2019
