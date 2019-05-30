|
Dennis W. Jones
Titusville - Dennis Jones, beloved husband of Sally, devoted father of Forest, loving father-in-law of Lori, adored "Gramps" of Lucas, Liliana and Lia, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 at the age of 63. Born in New York, NY, he grew up on Long Island before joining the Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman for 20 years. After his retirement from the military he worked in the automotive industry for another 20 years before retiring to Florida. There he served his community as a member of the American Legion Post 1 Chaplain and the North Brevard Honor Guard, as well as volunteering at Parrish Medical Center, first in the surgical waiting room and then going on to become the President of the Auxiliary Volunteers.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00am at St. Teresa Church in Titusville, FL, followed by military honors at 2:30pm at the Veterans Memorial Park, Titusville, FL.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL, https://philanthrophy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 30, 2019