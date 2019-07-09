Services
Denzil Hammond Obituary
Denzil Hammond

Palm Bay, FL - Denzil "Denny" Hammond, 89, of Palm Bay, FL passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home. He was a native of Illinois and retired as a Research Scientist for Chrysler Corporation and Colonel in the USAF Reserves. He moved to Palm Bay in 1992 from Detroit, MI where he was a member of the Masonic Lodge and also became a member of the AZAN Shrine Temple in Melbourne where he was Potentate in 2002.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Jean, a sister Annetta Huffman and nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Col. Winton Hammond and a sister Wilma Causey.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday July 10th at 2pm in the Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Chapel. Donations in his memory may be made to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 9, 2019
