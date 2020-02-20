|
|
Derek Myers
Titusville - Sadly, we announce that Derek Adrian Myers' spirit has gone to be with his Heavenly Father following a tragic motorcycle accident on his way to work on February 13, 2020. He was only 53 years old. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, to Laurence and Ruby Myers, Derek most recently lived in Titusville where he also grew up. He was a graduate of Astronaut High School and took an abundance of college classes. Derek was absolutely passionate about photography, philosophical debate and the general pursuit of knowledge in all things - He was always ready for a discussion which would often go deep into the night. The conventional way of things was never really his path, but, past the long hair and his signature black attire, was an absolutely genuine, gentle and caring soul. He lived his life helping and giving what he could; never greedy, content, supportive of others and vocal about injustice. These were some of the fruits of his Christian faith. Jesus Christ was his savior for which he surely heard from God, "Well done..."
Derek Adrian Myers is survived by his mother, Ruby Myers; Sister Deborah Dereshkevich (Michael); Brother, Darrell Myers (Eva-Maria); Sister/Cousin, Jewel "Betty" Kaydensingh;
Nieces and Nephews, Nicholas and Jacob Dereshkevich, Frederic and Catharina Myers, and Shakira and Andre' Cummings. He has joined in Heaven, his father, Laurence Myers.
There will be an homage held on Sunday, February 23rd in his honor at Rocket Town Church in Titusville. Visitation begins at 3pm and a service starts at 4pm. There will be a time for fellowship at the reception following the service. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Attn: Philanthropy PO Box 864436 Orlando, Florida 32886-4436 indicating the: "Laurence A. Myers Memorial Scholarship Fund" in the memo line. You may also give using givingto.erau.ed and type in "Laurence Myers Endowed Scholarship in the "Other funds" section.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020