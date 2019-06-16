|
|
Diana Long
Melbourne, FL - Diana Spivey Long, 71, of Melbourne passed peacefully on Friday June 14, 2019. She was a retired banker and a Baptist.
Survivors include her sons Thomas and John, sisters Rita Delaney, Marjory Liepe and Debbie Neivel and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, a brother John Spivey II and her beloved eldest grandchild Candace.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday June 18th at 10am at Fountainhead Memorial Park in Palm Bay.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 16, 2019