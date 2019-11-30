Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
Diane Cecelia Chappie Sewell

Melbourne - Diane Cecelia Chappie Sewell, 82, died November 25th 2019 in Melbourne, Florida. Diane was born on a family farm in Dellona Township, Wisconsin to parents Alexander and Cecelia Barna. Ms. Sewell graduated from St Mary's Academy High School and the Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing. Ms. Sewell followed her parents to Florida and worked for years as an operating room nurse at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne. Diane is survived by her four children: Holly Dwyer of Palm Bay, FL; Scott Chappie of Melbourne, FL; Gary Chappie of Leonardtown, MD; Nancy Ryan of Melbourne, FL; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Diane was predeceased by her beloved husband Dr. James A Sewell, fiancé Charles Farrell, and grandson Gary Chappie Jr.

Diane Sewell, loving wife, companion, and mother touched many lives during her 82 years on this earth, leaving it a better place. She will be remembered lovingly by her family and friends for her strength, beauty, kindness, and determination. A celebration of her life will be held at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home at 2 PM on Saturday December 7th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
