Diane F Logan
Rockledge - Diane F. Logan, 80, succumbed to leukemia at home on April 23, 2020 with her sister at her side. Diane was born in Brooklyn, NY, and moved with her family to central Florida at a young age. She attended New Smyrna High School and graduated from Cocoa High. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in French from the University of Florida and a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Southern California. She lived most of her adult life in Southern California, where she had a rewarding career and made many lasting friendships. Diane enjoyed flowers and created beautiful floral arrangements that she shared with friends and family, and donated many to fund raising events. She was a world traveler, who enjoyed adventures in Europe, Asia, Australia and a recent African Safari. She treasured kaleidoscopes and accumulated an impressive kaleidoscope collection. Diane was an avid James Brown fan. Diane generously gave back to her community via volunteer service. She served on the boards of non-profits that provided services to families struggling with trauma and homelessness. She tutored many adult students over the years and worked in the Helping Hands food pantry in Rockledge. In 2017, Diane moved to Rockledge to be near family and continued to forge enduring friendships. We have benefited from her encouragement, generosity and sage advice. We will miss her creativity, independence, strength and sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother. She is survived by her granddaughter Sara, daughter Patty, niece Kerstyn, sister Sue, and cats Mikey and Earl. Services will be planned at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020