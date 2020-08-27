Diane Spurlock



On August 25th our family sustained a devasting loss when our beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend was taken suddenly. She is now at home, safe and free with the Lord. Diane Denise Spurlock (Owens) was born to Jacquie and Jerry Owens on Halloween, 1969 in Melbourne, FL. She always had a smile and a loving disposition from the moment she was born.



She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Owens. She is survived by her daughters Christy and Stephanie, two grand-daughters Bhreanna and Leilani, siblings Richard and Sonya Owens, mother Jacquie Cain and a host of many other close family and friends.



The family is holding a private celebration of life with the release of butterflies. Diane was like a butterfly, beautiful, free and hard to catch. She will be missed dearly.









