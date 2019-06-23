|
Diann Harle
Pisgah Forest, NC - Diann Harle was born on February 10, 1951 and raised in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa and later received her Master's degree from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. Diann and her husband Mike raised their family in Brevard County, Florida and called Florida home until 2003.
Diann most recently resided in Pisgah Forest, NC and is survived by a loving husband, Mike, as well as two adult children, Chris (Cassie) of Carmel, Indiana and Sarah (Steven) of Apex, North Carolina. She was a devoted YaYa to her grandchildren Catelyn, Charlotte, Sadie, Clara, and Sloan. She was also a loyal big sister to Ed, Shari, Helen, and Michael. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Estelle Fikany with whom she reunited on June 11, 2019.
To Diann, family was everything. Luckily for the many people she touched in her 68 years, she considered her dearest friends, fellow parishioners, and even people she barely knew to be family. She epitomized loving your neighbor and leaves scores of people missing her kindness, guidance, and compassion.
A celebration of Diann's life will be held at First United Methodist Church, Brevard, North Carolina on July 2, 2019 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, Brevard (brevardfumc.org/giving/) or Inheritance of Hope (inheritanceofhope.org).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019