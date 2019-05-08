|
|
Dianne Penley
San Antonio, TX - Dianne Penley, 81, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2019. She was a resident of Blue Skies of Texas (East) in San Antonio.
Dianne was born on September 3rd, 1937 in Kingsport, Tennessee to Denver and Ruby Elsea, both deceased. In coming years, she was joined by a sister, Jacky, and a brother, Denver Jr. She was raised in the Kingsport area and attended Church Hill High School where she was a cheerleader. She graduated in 1955. While in high school, she met a fellow student and football player, Wayne Penley.
After graduation, she was employed as a Journeyman Proofreader at the Kingsport Press, at that time one of the biggest printers in the country. She became reacquainted with Wayne, who had gone on to attend the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1961.
She married Wayne in 1962. They were married in San Antonio where Wayne was attending Air Force Officer Candidate School. He would go on to complete a 28-year Air Force career, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1990.
The young couple had a daughter, Angie, in 1962, followed by a son, Tim, in 1966. Dianne, a stay at home mom, was a Red Cross volunteer for many years and received numerous awards and accolades from the organization. She volunteered for several other organizations and was active in the Officers' Spouses Clubs around the country.
In Addition to Tennessee, they made homes in Wichita Falls, Texas; Roswell, New Mexico; Uden, The Netherlands; Lompoc, California; Omaha, Nebraska; and Cheyenne, Wyoming. They moved to Florida in 1980, first to Satellite Beach, and then to Melbourne. Florida gave Dianne the opportunity to practice her favorite activities year-round: beachcombing, walking and tending to flowers and plants in her yard. They lived in Florida until Wayne's passing in 2007. Dianne chose San Antonio for her new home a few years later to join a special friend, Shirley Clarke, and become part of the community at Air Force Village, now Blue Skies of Texas.
Dianne loved to travel. Over the years, she made many trips around the country and world and went on dozens of cruises with Wayne. Destinations included Brazil, England, The Canary Islands, The Caribbean, and many trips to San Francisco, California, and Hawaii.
She is survived by a daughter, Angie Penley and her husband William Bunting of San Francisco; a son Tim Penley and his wife Mary Pat of Helena, Montana; 5 grandsons, Grayson, Will, and Grant Bunting of San Francisco; Thomas and Tyler Penley of Helena; a granddaughter, Amanda Penley of Helena; a sister, Jacky Lancaster of Mount Carmel, Tennessee; a brother Denver Elsea and his wife Gerlyn of Church Hill, Tennessee; a sister-in-law Kay Chappell of Franklin, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Joe Eaton, of Church Hill; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins, and many friends in Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years and the love of her life, Wayne; a sister-in-law, Norma Eaton, and 2 brothers-in-law, Bob Chappell, and Bill Lancaster.
A small memorial service was held at Blue Skies of Texas (East) on April 27th. Dianne's and Wayne's ashes will be scattered together at a future date.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Blue Skies of Texas East and a beloved caregiver, Esther Flores.
Donations may be made in her memory to The American Red Cross or the .
Final arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home.
Visit www.tondre-guinn.com to sign the Guestbook or leave an expression of sympathy for the family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 8 to May 12, 2019