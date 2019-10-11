|
|
Dola DuBose
Rockledge - Dola D. DuBose, 86, of Rockledge, FL. passed away on Monday, September 30.
Born in Cinco, West Virginia, Dola came to Brevard in 1958. She worked at Publix supermarket.
Dola is survived by her sons, Steve Miller and David Webber; grandchildren, Jayson Miller and Jessica Walton, Julie Webber and Scott Webber; great grandchildren, Jayson Miller, Jr. and Hayley Walton.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 10am to 11am at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1 in Rockledge, with a memorial service beginning at 11am.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019