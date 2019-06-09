Dollie Brown



Palm Bay, FL - Dollie Brown, 94, of Palm Bay went home to be with the Lord on Friday June 7, 2019.She was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was known as "severest critic and staunchest defender" of all whom she loved. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd, a native of The Bahamas, married Rev Handel H. Brown a Methodist missionary from England and assisted him with his mission work in the Bahamas and the Caribbean and continued in the Presbyterian Church USA, and an active member of PEO, St Cloud Chapter until retirement.



Survivors include her daughters Karen Sanders, Melanie (Mike) Carnes, and Philippa Brown-Papadopoulo, grandchildren Carl (Denise), Jerry, Michael (Amanda), Jessica (Sean) great-grandchildren Bella and Colt, brother Billy Pinder and numerous nieces and nephews.



Services will be Wednesday June 12th at 11am with visitation one hour prior in the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd.



Donations in her memory may be made to the Presbyterian Church of the Good Shepherd. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 9, 2019