Dolores Mae Guthrie



Melbourne - May 1, 1930 - October 1, 2020



Dolores Buckley-Guthrie, nee Williamson, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away @ Opis Nursing Home in W. Melbourne, after a long illness.



She was a Bell telephone operator in Pittsburgh for many years, a homemaker, cafeteria worker & a secretary/bookkeeper. Bingo, casinos & cruises were some of her favorite pastimes in recent years. Angels were her mantra.



Dolores is predeceased by her son Patrick (Bucky) for whom she cared and fought for until his passing. She is survived by her beloved sons Steve, Ronald (Georgianne) & Roy (Alma), six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.



A special thank you to all the care givers at Opis Nursing Home.



Cremation and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date due to COVID 19









