1/
Dolores Mae Guthrie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Mae Guthrie

Melbourne - May 1, 1930 - October 1, 2020

Dolores Buckley-Guthrie, nee Williamson, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away @ Opis Nursing Home in W. Melbourne, after a long illness.

She was a Bell telephone operator in Pittsburgh for many years, a homemaker, cafeteria worker & a secretary/bookkeeper. Bingo, casinos & cruises were some of her favorite pastimes in recent years. Angels were her mantra.

Dolores is predeceased by her son Patrick (Bucky) for whom she cared and fought for until his passing. She is survived by her beloved sons Steve, Ronald (Georgianne) & Roy (Alma), six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

A special thank you to all the care givers at Opis Nursing Home.

Cremation and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date due to COVID 19




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in FloridaToday from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved