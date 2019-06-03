|
|
Dolores "Cherie" Stephan
Merritt Island - Dolores Cherie Stephan, 82 of Merritt Island Fl, was born into the eternal life on May 31st, 2019. She was born May 9th, 1937 in Miami, Florida and was a Brevard resident since 1973. A mother of 6 children, she worked in Food & Beverage Operations in areas of Service and Management over the years and was with the Walt Disney company for 15 years before following her heart and changing her career to become an artist. She traveled the US for many years sharing her art until her retirement.
Dolores was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She devoted her life to her family. She shared her strong faith and love of the Lord, Jesus Christ with everyone and was an inspiration to the many lives she touched.
Dolores is survived by her children, Linda Fagan, Connie Freeley, Tresa DiStasio, Donny Stephan, Troy Stephan,11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Joyce Sheridan, and brother Clayton Hemmerle and countless extended family and close friends.
Dolores is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years Fred Stephan, parents Matthew and Mary Hemmerle, daughter Dolores, and brothers Billy, Bobby, Paul, and Kenny.
A celebration of Dolores's life will be held in Florida on Wednesday, June 5th, 2019 at 11 am at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 1940 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking that a donation be given in memory of Dolores Stephan to Holy Cross Community 325 Arthur Ave. Cocoa Beach Fl, 32931 (407) 799-8383. ATTN: Brad (Superior)
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from June 3 to June 4, 2019