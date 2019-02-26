Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ascension Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Domenick Perrone Obituary
Domenick Perrone

Melbourne, FL - Domenick J. Perrone, 86, of Melbourne passed away on Friday February 22, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and retired as a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy. He moved to Brevard in 1968 from Long Island, NY and was a member of Ascension Catholic Church, Post 8191 VFW, Council #6383 K of C and The Rockledge Elks Lodge.

Survivors include his daughters Vicki Thuir, Erni Perrone, Audrey Perrone, Gina Perrone sons Richard Perrone, Christopher Perrone step-son John Campbell thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. a brother Anthony and a sister Theresa Bozza.

Calling hours Will be Wednesday February 27th from 5pm-7pm with a vigil service at 6pm. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Thursday February 28th @ 2:30pm in the Ascension Catholic Church. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery. www.brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 26, 2019
