Deacon Don Durden
Merritt Island - Deacon Don L. Durden passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 Years, Barbara Durden and their children Chris Durden (son) & wife Sheryl, Sharrell Powell (daughter) & husband Craig, Mark Muzzio (stepson), Matt Muzzio (stepson) & wife Tammy, Mike Muzzio (stepson) & wife Shawn, 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, brother Jeff Durden and wife Janet, 1 nephew and 1 niece.
There will be a viewing beginning from 5 - 7:00 P.M. and a Vigil at 5:30 P.M. Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Dr. Viera, Fl. An additional viewing will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 5655 Stadium Pkwy, Viera, Fl from 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 7, 2019. Burial will be following later at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora, Fl. You may sign Deacon Don's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 5, 2019