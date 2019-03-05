Services
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
(321) 635-1973
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:30 PM
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
5400 Village Drive
Viera, FL 32955
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
5655 Stadium Pkwy
Viera, FL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
5655 Stadium Pkwy
Viera, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Don Durden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Don Durden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deacon Don Durden Obituary
Deacon Don Durden

Merritt Island - Deacon Don L. Durden passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 Years, Barbara Durden and their children Chris Durden (son) & wife Sheryl, Sharrell Powell (daughter) & husband Craig, Mark Muzzio (stepson), Matt Muzzio (stepson) & wife Tammy, Mike Muzzio (stepson) & wife Shawn, 7 grandsons, 1 granddaughter, brother Jeff Durden and wife Janet, 1 nephew and 1 niece.

There will be a viewing beginning from 5 - 7:00 P.M. and a Vigil at 5:30 P.M. Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Dr. Viera, Fl. An additional viewing will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 5655 Stadium Pkwy, Viera, Fl from 8:30 - 10:30 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 7, 2019. Burial will be following later at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora, Fl. You may sign Deacon Don's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beckman Williamson Funeral Home - Viera
Download Now