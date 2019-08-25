|
Donald A. Buckley
Melbourne Beach - Donald A. Buckley of Melbourne Beach FL, formerly of Bridgewater NJ, peacefully passed away after a long illness at his home on August 21, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on March 9,1926 to William and Helen Buckley. After the death of his mother he was subsequently raised by his loving step mother, Regina. He graduated from St. Josephs College after serving in the Army. He later graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. His thesis on safety deposit boxes was published and referenced in the banking industry for many years. He was a banker his entire career and rose to be President and CEO of United National Bank in Bridgewater NJ until his retirement in 1992. He was an active member of the Board of Directors until relocating to Melbourne Beach, Florida.
Don was an avid golfer and always in search of the perfect putter. He leaves a legacy of love to his family and friends. He lived his life with integrity, dignity and generosity towards others.
Don was predeceased by his first wife, Irene and second wife Concetta, his brother Thomas Buckley and his sister Sister Elaine Buckley RSM.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia, his 3 children, Don Jr. (Sigrun) Buckley of Ponte Vedra, FL, Noreen Buckley of Somerset NJ and Diane (David) Salzman of Wellington FL. grandchildren, Kaitlin Salzman of No. Boca Raton, Fl and Keith Salzman of Somerset NJ, his brother William (Peg) of Flourtown Pa. and sister-in-law Margaret Buckley, stepchildren Michael & Lori Ruger, of Leesport, Pa, Tami Ruger of Gainesville, FL, Kimberly Wise of upstate New York, Lawrence Frascella of Milford NJ and his step grandchildren, Brandon Thompson, Christopher Wise, Jason Wise, Stefanie East, Veronica Hansen and Joshua Ruger and many nieces and nephews.
He was a life long communicant at Immaculate Conception church in Somerville, NJ and Immaculate Conception in Melbourne Beach, FL
A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church 3780 A1A So. Melbourne Beach, FL on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williams Childs Hospice Home, 381 Medplex Pkwy, Palm Bay Fl 32907 or Spessard Holland Golf Course at 2374 Oak Street, Melbourne Beach, Fl 32951.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 25, 2019