Donald Cohen
Cape Canaveral - Donald Harry Cohen, 66, passed away on Sun Mar 1, 2020 in Cape Canaveral Florida in a motorcycle accident.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA he was the son of Richard and Eleanor Cohen.
He moved to Brevard County as a teenager and has been here ever since. He earned his brown belt in karate. He was self-employed, having run a counter-top making business for fifteen years.
He enjoyed walking on the beach, playing with dogs, playing cards, and leather crafts. He will be remembered for his happy-go-lucky attitude and his willingness to help everyone.
He has now joined his sister Donna Shumway. He is survived by his daughter, Joana Cohen-Deutsch (MO), his brother Richard Cohen (Rockledge, FL), his sisters Dianne George (Cocoa, FL) and Jeanne Davis (Laurel, MD).
The celebration of life service will be held on Sat Mar 14, 2020 at sunrise on Madison St in Cape Canaveral. There will be no viewing prior as he will be cremated. There will be an informal reception at Grills in Cape Canaveral.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020