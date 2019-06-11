Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Community
5655 Stadium Pkwy
Melbourne, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Beach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Craig Beach Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Craig Beach Sr. Obituary
Donald Craig Beach Sr.

Rockledge - Donald Craig Beach Sr., age 86, of Rockledge passed away peacefully on Thursday June 6th, 2019. Donald is lovingly remembered by his wife Barbara Beach of 12 years, their dog Mack his children, Donald Beach Jr and Kim Snow, his grandchildren, Devin Snow, Brandon Snow, and Morgan Snow, his Son-in-laws; Steve Snow, Bill Tucker, Tim Tucker, Sean Tucker, Rich Winston, and Mike Lapinski, his Daughter-in-laws; Risa Beach, Kelly Winston, Tracey Tucker, and Debbie Lapinski, his Step Grand Children; Sean Lapinski, Joe Lapinski, Shannon Lapinski, Bailey Tucker, Shelby Tucker, Megan Winston, Morgan Winston, and Mathew Winston.

Don worked his whole life as a golf pro and then as a golf instructor and his passion for the game continued for many years after. Don was a great man, known for his love and joy he expressed with anyone he came into contact with.

The funeral service will be held at St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Community, 5655 Stadium Pkwy, Melbourne, Florida on Monday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life reception immediately following.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now