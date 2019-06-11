|
Donald Craig Beach Sr.
Rockledge - Donald Craig Beach Sr., age 86, of Rockledge passed away peacefully on Thursday June 6th, 2019. Donald is lovingly remembered by his wife Barbara Beach of 12 years, their dog Mack his children, Donald Beach Jr and Kim Snow, his grandchildren, Devin Snow, Brandon Snow, and Morgan Snow, his Son-in-laws; Steve Snow, Bill Tucker, Tim Tucker, Sean Tucker, Rich Winston, and Mike Lapinski, his Daughter-in-laws; Risa Beach, Kelly Winston, Tracey Tucker, and Debbie Lapinski, his Step Grand Children; Sean Lapinski, Joe Lapinski, Shannon Lapinski, Bailey Tucker, Shelby Tucker, Megan Winston, Morgan Winston, and Mathew Winston.
Don worked his whole life as a golf pro and then as a golf instructor and his passion for the game continued for many years after. Don was a great man, known for his love and joy he expressed with anyone he came into contact with.
The funeral service will be held at St. Johns the Evangelist Catholic Community, 5655 Stadium Pkwy, Melbourne, Florida on Monday, June 17th at 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life reception immediately following.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 11, 2019