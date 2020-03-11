|
Donald Crawford Bass III
Merritt Island - December 11, 1942 - March 09, 2020
Don, 77 left us on March 09, 2020 from his FL home.
Born in Long Branch, New Jersey on 12/11/1942, preceded by parents, Donald C. Bass Sr, Leawanda Eileen Murphy, daughter Christine Suzette Neal.
Don worked at KSC\CCAFS for 30 years.
Always placing the needs of others first, through integrity, honesty, and friendship he has always been available for those who needed a helping hand. He enjoyed many years as an avid boat racer. He was a true friend to many maintaining lifetime friendships. His kindness, genuine & strong moral character will be missed greatly. Don was one of the greats and will remain in our hearts forever!
Survived by the love of his life Jeri Dufresne, son Michael Scott Bass. Brother, Ronald Lee Bass (Lisa), Nieces Megan Lacy & Jessie Foss. Grandchildren Jonathon Neal & Valarie J. Bass.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020