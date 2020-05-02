Donald E. Vogelbacher
Titusville - Donald E. Vogelbacher, 91, of Titusville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born on January 6, 1929 to the late Bernard and Mabel Vogelbacher, Donald was a kindhearted man who was a member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and enjoyed gardening and traveling. Other than his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his sister Marie Garbarino and brother Joseph Vogelbacher. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 67 years, Viola; daughter Michele (Clinton) Inghram; sons Mike Vogelbacher and John (Alison) Vogelbacher; grandchildren Cody, Megan and Jacob; sisters Doris Kerr, Sally (Paul) Griebel, Mabel Lander and Nancy (Richard) Forbes. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11AM at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be shared at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com




