Donald Gene Weber
Ret. Capt. Donald Gene Weber went to the Lord on December 29, 2019.
He was born March 22, 1937 in Evansville, Indiana. He entered Purdue University where he played football and then graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. He then enlisted into the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Captain. He went on to Cape Canaveral where he careered and developed the video camera for the lunar rover-Saturn Apollo 15 mission to the moon. He married his beloved Rosemary Broucke pilot and artist July 1976. Don is survived by his son Donald Morgan Jr., daughter Leslie Morgan and Broucke family.
He is dearly missed and may flights of angels sing him to rest.
As for those who willingly separated Don from his family be doomed to eternal damnation. Amen.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020