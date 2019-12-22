|
Donald George Schuller
Donald George Schuller, 80 went home To Heaven November 22, 2019, to his parents Adolf & Amelia Schuller and brother Gilbert Schuller. He was preceded in death by his grandson James Schuller and great-grandson Jordan Laburda. He will be missed by his wife Patricia, children Mark Schuller, Christine Schuller, Lorraine Schuller and Francine Veve, step children Adele Pryor, James Elkins, Christopher Elkins, Austin Elkins and Rhonda Krause. He had twenty grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. A small service will be held for family and friends at a later date.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Dec. 22, 2019