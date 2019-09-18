|
|
Donald Gladney
Rockledge - Donald Gladney, age 71, passed away September 11th, 2019, approximately 7 months after his beloved wife of 52 years, Norma, passed. Don was a carpenter by trade and an "artist" with a piece of wood.
He is survived by his mother, Marie; daughters, Laura (Wayne) Lovell and Jennifer (Lynn) Padgett; son, Daniel; grandchildren, Bryan (Shanda) Lovell, Branda (Christopher) Yates, Logan Padgett and Wyatt Gladney; great grandchildren, Ashton and Scarlett Lovell, Lexa, Lucas, Jenna, Jase and Sami Johnson; sisters, Sharon Scott, Shirley (Ron) Hill; brothers, Richard and William (Henrietta), and a very special niece, Sue Spurgeon, who was like a daughter. In addition to his wife, Norma, he is preceded in death by his father, Homer.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, September 19 from 2 to 4pm and 6 to 8pm and from 10 to 11am on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, Florida, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am. Please join us for a reception after the service. Interment will be at Florida Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donation be made to the William Childs Hospice House, 381 Med Plex Parkway NE, Palm Bay, Florida 32907, in honor of Don and Norma.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 18, 2019