Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Grollmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Grollmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Grollmes Obituary
Donald Grollmes

Donald Grollmes, 75 passed away Feb. 3.

Born Sep. 11, 1944 in KS, Don proudly served in the U.S.A.F. He met Phyllis Rollins while stationed in Florida; marrying in 1972. Later he worked for Wenger Manu. then K.S.C.

Don loved the outdoors; scuba diving, sailing, and teaching his daughters about nature.

Preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis, and many loved ones; he leaves behind his brother, Darrel (Paulette) Grollmes; daughters, Debbie (Trevor) Grimm and Kristie Hall; and grandchildren, Reagan, Audrey and Makayla.

Visitation is Fri., Feb. 14 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Emmaus Hall, 10 am, 2309 Holder Rd. Mims, FL. Mass follows at 11 am. Interment is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Titusville, FL. Lunch is at 1 pm in Emmaus Hall.

Newcomer - Space Coast Chapel, Titusville.

Condolences at new comerorlando.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -