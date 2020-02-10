|
|
Donald Grollmes
Donald Grollmes, 75 passed away Feb. 3.
Born Sep. 11, 1944 in KS, Don proudly served in the U.S.A.F. He met Phyllis Rollins while stationed in Florida; marrying in 1972. Later he worked for Wenger Manu. then K.S.C.
Don loved the outdoors; scuba diving, sailing, and teaching his daughters about nature.
Preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis, and many loved ones; he leaves behind his brother, Darrel (Paulette) Grollmes; daughters, Debbie (Trevor) Grimm and Kristie Hall; and grandchildren, Reagan, Audrey and Makayla.
Visitation is Fri., Feb. 14 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church Emmaus Hall, 10 am, 2309 Holder Rd. Mims, FL. Mass follows at 11 am. Interment is at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Titusville, FL. Lunch is at 1 pm in Emmaus Hall.
Newcomer - Space Coast Chapel, Titusville.
Condolences at new comerorlando.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020