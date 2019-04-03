|
|
Donald L. Stiver, Jr.
Merritt Island - Age 75, passed away March 31, 2019. He was born June 9, 1943, in Alexandria, LA, to the late Donald, Sr. and Ann Stiver.
Donald graduated from Charlotte High School, Charlotte, MI and then attended Michigan State University. He then enlisted in the United States Army, served a tour in Vietnam, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after 20 years of honorable service. While in the Army, he attended the Navy Test Pilot School. After retirement, he was an avid airplane builder and pilot as a member of the Experimental Aviation Association. He received his bachelor's degree in economics from St. Martin's University and his master's in systems management from USC. After his career in the Army, Donald worked for several government contractors (FMC, Lockheed Martin, and DRS).
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; children, Carri F. (James) Grady of Viera, FL, and Sarah C. Stiver of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Katherine E. Banks-Smith (Travis) and Matthew D. Banks. Donald has 1 brother and 3 sisters.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Mary Cathedral, Lansing, MI. The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Lansing. His family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 3, 2019