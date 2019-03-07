|
Donald L Wilcox
Titusville - Donald L Wilcox, Titusville, FL, formerly of Winthrop, passed away on February 19, 2019.
Born in Brasher Falls on February 27, 1925, the son of Allen James and Mable Converse Wilcox, he attended Brasher & Stockholm H. S. He graduated from NYS ATI in Canton in 1943.
He entered the Navy upon graduating and served during World War II as an AETM. He was an installer for Western Electric Co., worked in construction as an electrician, and finally at Reynolds Metals Co. (now Alcoa East) at the St Lawrence plant in Massena as an electrician. He moved to Titusville, FL, in 1986, where he enjoyed playing golf, among other things.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Anna M. McDonald; two daughters; Mrs. Jon (Ellen) Wilcox Richter, of Garner, NC; Mrs. Tim (Ruth) Wilcox Ryberg, of Omaha, NE; three sons, David Wilcox, of Dallas, TX; John Wilcox and Mary Ellen of Des Moines, IA; and James Wilcox and Luann, of Collierville, TN; 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Howard G. Wilcox, of Port Orange, FL and a sister, Allene Wilcox Regar, of Merritt Island, FL.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Mar. 7, 2019