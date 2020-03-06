|
Donald Martin Ream
Melbourne - Donald Martin Ream, 82, of Melbourne, FL, and formerly of Waterville, Ohio, died of natural causes on March 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Don was born to Ethel and Thomas Ream on February 20, 1938 in Somerset, Ohio. He was one of six children. His siblings Tom Ream, Betty (Ream) Jenkins, Lois (Ream) Brubacher, and Walter "Jay" Ream preceded him in death, and he is survived by his brother David Ream.
Don is survived by his wife Judi Ream, whom he married in 1966. They have been married for 54 years and have 6 children. Don was a business owner with an entrepreneurial spirit, an avid collector of many different things, had an affinity for classic cars, regularly attended Calvary Chapel, and loved his Ohio State Buckeyes. He was also a proud US Veteran, having served his country in the Marine Corp. Don was preceded in death by his eldest child Cheryl (Dave) Moon, and is survived by his sons Todd (Jodi) Ream, Robert Lambert, and Rick (Judy) Lambert, and daughters Teresa (Bobby) Futch and Jennifer (Jack) Zimak. He has sixteen grandchildren and twenty five great-grandchildren.
The Celebration of Life for Don will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Calvary Chapel Melbourne (CCM). The address is 2955 Minton Rd, West Melbourne, FL 32904. All are welcome to attend.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020