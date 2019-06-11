|
|
Donald P. Kean, Sr.
Melbourne - Donald P. Kean, Sr., began his eternal life in Heaven on May 28. He was born March 3, 1933 in Manhattan, N.Y. His parents, Patrick J. Kean and Frances Byrnes, were both born in Ireland and emigrated to the United States.
Donald grew up in New York and married Rosemary Frances Ryan there in 1955. Ten years later, they and their three young children moved to Melbourne, Florida.
Donald had a deep love for firefighting, and he spent several decades of his life as both a volunteer and professional firefighter. He served as Brevard County's fire chief for District Five Fire Control from 1978 through 1983.
In a career that began after his 1950 high school graduation, he was also a firefighting instructor, a quality control supervisor for Gruman Aerospace Corporation at Kennedy Space Center, and the Brevard County Emergency Management Director.
In his free time, he enjoyed playing the organ and spending time with his family. Donald is predeceased by his parents, wife Rosemary Kean, brother Jack Kean and daughter Margaret "Peggy" Ray. He is survived by his daughter Colleen (Nils Ranneklev); son Don (Eileen) Kean, Jr.; son-in-law John Ray; seven grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews.
Donald was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne for more than 50 years. A memorial Mass for him will be held there at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13. Donations may be made to the Ascension Catholic Church Social Concerns food pantry.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 11, 2019