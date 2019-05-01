Services
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
South Highway A1A
Melbourne Beach, FL
Melbourne - Donald Peter McCredie, age 86, of Melbourne Florida, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Bay City, Michigan on January 29, 1933 to the late Donald P. and Mary (Ruby) McCredie. He moved to Melbourne Beach in 1983 with his wife Patricia (deceased 2004) and was an active volunteer in community and his church, Immaculate Conception. Donald is survived by his wife Monique Micozzi; his sons Christopher and Matthew McCredie; stepchildren, John Bailey, Patricia Kral and Peggy Pitcairn. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church South Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach, Florida. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at www.afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 1, 2019
