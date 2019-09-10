|
Donald T. Watson
Merritt Island - Donald T. Watson of Merritt Island, FL, was born to Thomas and Florence Watson on March 26, 1937, in Jay, NY. He went home to our Lord on January 1, 2019, in Orlando, FL, after a long illness.
Don graduated from AuSable Forks High School and Siena College. He taught high school in Newcomb, NY, before joining U.S. CUSTOMS where he enjoyed an illustrious career for 29 years. He is preceded in death by his son, Christopher; and his beloved Crowley Aunts and Uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Lunneborg Watson; daughter Jennifer McAllister; son Gregg Watson; sister Dorothy Landis; Aunt Kathleen Crowley; and cousins: Robert Crowley; Thomas Crowley; Richard Crowley; Christine Jacob; Patrick Crowley; John Allen; Mary Ann Crear; Ed Ryan; as well as many very special nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Holy Name Catholic Church in AuSable Forks, NY, led by Father Kris Lauzon. Interment will follow at Black Brook Cemetery, per Don's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to: the Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Wilmington, NY. Arrangements have been entrusted to John Thwaits, Thwaits-Zaumetzer Funeral Home at 3 College Street, AuSable Forks, NY, 12912. (518) 569-0966.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 10, 2019