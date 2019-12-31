|
Donald Tompkins
Donald Tompkins, loving and devoted husband and father, passed away in Merritt Island, Florida on December 14, 2019, at the age of 89. He was born on January 25, 1930 in Mankato, MN. After living in Nebraska and Iowa, his family moved to Rochester, N.Y. in 1943. After completing high school, he joined the Navy. In 1950, he returned to Rochester where he met and married his wife, Shirley Mock. He was employed by Eastman Kodak prior to moving to Cocoa, Florida in March of 1958. Mr. Tompkins spent 37 years working government projects with photo contractors at Patrick AFB and Cape Canaveral Air Station. He was a former motion picture lab manager and a photo planner before retiring in 1995.
Mr. Tompkins attended Hobart College in N.Y., and then received his B.S. degree in Math and Chemistry from Rollins College. Don enjoyed sports of all kinds, working with Cocoa Little League, bowling, and playing golf when time allowed. He served as Pineda Elementary School PTA President in the 1960's. After retirement, Don truly enjoyed researching his family tree and secured his findings for his children and grandchildren. He spent many years working with stained glass, creating many gifts for his family and friends. It was a way of relaxing he once said. Don was also an avid blood donor throughout his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and June Tompkins, and sisters, Jane T. Marenus and Sally T. Wirth. Mr. Tompkins is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley, daughters, Kathleen Rohrbacher (Howard) and Sharon McArthur (Robert), son, Gary Tompkins (Barbara), sister, Diane T. Eaton (Roy), seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
To honor his wishes, no services are planned. He asked not to mourn him, but to celebrate his long and happy life. He, his smile, and his jovial personality will be deeply missed. Smiles and thumbs up!
Arrangements were entrusted to Island Cremation, Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL. A private ceremony for family is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , Hospice of St. Francis, or Don's favorite charity, .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020