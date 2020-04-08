|
Donald W. Laird
Indialantic - Donald W. Laird, 83 of Indialantic Florida, passed away peacefully on April 2nd, with his two adult children by his side. Don was born in Madison Wisconsin on November 15, 1936 to Donald W. Laird Sr. and Helen Sheehan Laird. He graduated from Point Pleasant Beach HS in NJ and attended Monmouth University majoring in Business and Finance. Don spent 25 years as a manufacturing executive with the RCA Semi-Conductor Corporation in Somerville New Jersey. He was a key member of the team that relocated the corporation from New Jersey to Florida following its acquisition by the Harris Corp in 1988. Don later retired from Harris and became Chief Operating Office of a high technology semiconductor design firm in Melbourne and, 10 years later, retired again. Before relocating to Florida, Don raised his family in White House NJ where he was very involved in his children's lives and local politics having been twice elected Mayor of Readington Township. Don remained active in local politics after moving to Brevard and was the longest serving member of the Melbourne Planning Board, having just completed his 26th consecutive year. In retirement, Don will be fondly remembered for volunteering at the Holmes Regional Medical Center, the King Center for the Performing Arts and his 25 years of service in the United States Coast Guard reserves. Don is survived by his brother Richard and wife Karen, his two adult children, Keith and his wife Lori, Kelly Knapp and her husband Peter, and three grandchildren, Cameron, Emily and Kyle. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Barbara and his two sisters Susan (Murray) and Nancy (Sweeney)
Beachside Funeral Home is managing the arrangements. Due to current conditions and circumstances, Don's remains will be cremated and saved until a proper internment can be performed at Holy Name of Jesus, where his wife Barbara is interned. A mass and celebration of Don's life will take place at that time. Keith and Kelly will keep friends and family updated on those plans.
Contributions in his memory can be made to your . Please consider taking care of the Doctors and Nurses in your community that serve on the front line during this pandemic.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020