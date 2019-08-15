Services
Donald Woodrow Wilson


1934 - 2019
Donald Woodrow Wilson Obituary
Donald Woodrow Wilson

Melbourne - Don passed peacefully Sunday August 11, 2019, he was 85 years old. Don was born in Springfield, Ohio March 28, 1934. Survived by wife Betty of 65 years, 3 children, Cindy, Larry, and Kathy. Eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Don spent 35 years in aerospace industry! He enjoyed spending time with family, baseball, gardening, and tinkering with his many projects!

Memorial service Saturday August 17, 2019 at Life's Oasis 1441 Harbor City Blvd Melbourne, Fl. 32935

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 15, 2019
