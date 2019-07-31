|
|
Donna K. Richards
- - Donna K. Richards, 58, passed away on 6-25. She was employed with Progressive Insurance for 14 years. Prior to that she was the Body Shop Manager at Murphy Olds. She received many awards from each place she worked due to her extensive work experience and kindness to all. She leaves behind, Randy Richards, son Jamie, parents Bob & Elaine Cushman, brother D.Jack Waldrop, sister, Delaine Parrish (Glynn), many nieces, nephews & great nieces and nephews. Her Celebration of Life will be Saturday 8-3 at 11:00 a.m. at Front Street Civic Center, Melbourne. Donna's wings were ready before our hears were ready to let her leave.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 31, 2019