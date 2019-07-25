|
|
Donna Kopp
Titusville - Donna Kopp, 92, of Titusville peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1927 in Arcadia, Ohio to Irvin and Sylvia Semler. She is survived by her children Dana Kopp, Darsi Floss (Roy) and Dea Lawhead (Brett), brother Lanny Semler (Betty), grandchildren Nickolas, Samantha and Danielle, great grandchildren Maliek, Kilee and Imari, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Delmar Kopp and sisters Leah Bulkowski and Elaine Hendricks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-6, memorial at 6 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 25, 2019