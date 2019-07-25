Services
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Kopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Kopp


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Kopp Obituary
Donna Kopp

Titusville - Donna Kopp, 92, of Titusville peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born on July 14, 1927 in Arcadia, Ohio to Irvin and Sylvia Semler. She is survived by her children Dana Kopp, Darsi Floss (Roy) and Dea Lawhead (Brett), brother Lanny Semler (Betty), grandchildren Nickolas, Samantha and Danielle, great grandchildren Maliek, Kilee and Imari, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Delmar Kopp and sisters Leah Bulkowski and Elaine Hendricks.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-6, memorial at 6 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now